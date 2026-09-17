In Photos: Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026

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Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 brings Indian and US Army personnel together for joint training focused on combat readiness, interoperability and coordinated operations. The annual exercise features tactical drills, field exercises and exchange of operational practices, highlighting the growing defence cooperation and military engagement between India and the United States

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Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026
Source- Indian Army
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Integrated Battle Groups IBG training 2026
Source- Indian Army
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US Army 3rd MultiDomain Task Force India
Source- Indian Army
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Yudh Abhyas 2026 dates and location
Source- Indian Army
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India USA joint army exercise
Source- Indian Army
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India US military exercise 2026
Source- Indian Army
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Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026
Source- Indian Army

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