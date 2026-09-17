In Photos: Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 September 2026 2:26 pm

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 brings Indian and US Army personnel together for joint training focused on combat readiness, interoperability and coordinated operations. The annual exercise features tactical drills, field exercises and exchange of operational practices, highlighting the growing defence cooperation and military engagement between India and the United States