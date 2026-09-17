'Expiry Date' Jokes Flood Internet As Old Finance Ministry UPI Post Goes Viral Again

How are Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi reacting?

Rahul Gandhi led the Congress charge with a video posted on X on September 16, captioned "Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now." In it, he contrasted Indira Gandhi's old line about not leaning left or right with what he called Prime Minister Modi's approach: "He has decided to lie down straight and prostrate himself in front of Donald Trump," Gandhi said, alleging the MDR amounted to a tax on "every single Indian person" that would ultimately benefit the United States. In an earlier post, he wrote that the government had "quietly opened the door to imposing fees on UPI," noting that transactions above Rs 2,000 make up only about 5 per cent of UPI's volume but nearly 65 per cent of its total transaction value, and asked pointedly where the fees charged to shopkeepers would ultimately come from.