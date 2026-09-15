Kalyan Bainsla Vs Sia: What We Know About The Gurugram Hit-And-Run Incident

Speaking to India Today TV, Bainsla said he had never previously faced a criminal case and that he was travelling with his cousin at the time of the incident. The car involved is registered to a man named Manish, an Army serviceman from Palwal district in Haryana, who told reporters he was on duty in Assam when the crash occurred and that a friend had borrowed the vehicle two days earlier — referring to that friend as "Kalyan Singh," a naming detail that differs slightly from "Kalyan Bainsla" as used elsewhere in reporting, though both are treated as the same individual.