Kalyan Bainsla Vs Sia: What We Know About The Gurugram Hit-And-Run Incident

Kalyan Bainsla has been identified by Gurugram Police in connection with the viral Golf Course Road crash,.
The woman biker, known publicly as “Sia” and @rebelwheels_sia_, has chosen to keep her identity private.
Bainsla says the collision was accidental after repeated overtaking by bikers, while Sia alleges the car followed her group aggressively before hitting her motorcycle.
A viral video of a car ramming a woman's motorcycle on Gurugram's Golf Course Road has put two very different people at the centre of a national conversation on road safety — a man who has been publicly named and whose social media claims are now under scrutiny, and a woman who has deliberately kept her identity private even as her account of the crash was viewed millions of times.
Kalyan Bainsla, the man identified by police and named across media reports, has given a televised account of what happened. The woman involved has chosen the opposite path — sharing her story only through her own social media, without revealing her face or full identity.
Who Is Kalyan Bainsla?
Bainsla was identified as the driver after Gurugram Police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the viral video on September 14, 2026. On Instagram, he described himself as an "international kabaddi player" and claimed an association with the "Indian rugby team," as well as a win at the Amateur Olympia India bodybuilding tournament — claims that multiple outlets have noted have not been independently verified. His Instagram account, which reportedly had a substantial following built around workout and physique posts, has since been deactivated.
Speaking to India Today TV, Bainsla said he had never previously faced a criminal case and that he was travelling with his cousin at the time of the incident. The car involved is registered to a man named Manish, an Army serviceman from Palwal district in Haryana, who told reporters he was on duty in Assam when the crash occurred and that a friend had borrowed the vehicle two days earlier — referring to that friend as "Kalyan Singh," a naming detail that differs slightly from "Kalyan Bainsla" as used elsewhere in reporting, though both are treated as the same individual.
Who Is The Woman Biker At The Centre Of The Case?
The woman has chosen not to disclose her full identity, her face, or personal details, going instead by the Instagram handle "rebelwheels_sia_" and referring to herself publicly only as "Sia." She posted footage of the incident to her own social media account, where it drew more than eight million views and widespread attention.
In an Instagram story following the crash, she thanked people for their support, acknowledged that some were trying to identify her, and explicitly asked for her decision to stay private to be respected, declining interview requests from multiple news channels.
She said she would file a formal FIR with the help of her lawyer and pursue legal action. She appears to have been riding as part of a group at the time, based on references in reporting to a fellow biker who followed and confronted the driver after the crash.
What Happened On Golf Course Road?
The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, September 13, 2026, on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. Two videos captured the sequence of events — one recorded on the woman's own bike-mounted camera, and another from a fellow biker's helmet camera — showing a car following the bikers before swerving into the woman's motorcycle and knocking her to the road.
The car did not stop immediately; a fellow biker chased it down and briefly confronted the driver when the vehicle stopped at a traffic signal, before it sped away again. The woman sustained minor injuries and her motorcycle was damaged. After the footage went viral, Gurugram Police's Social Media Monitoring Cell took suo motu cognisance of the video and began tracing the vehicle and its occupants, registering a case at the Sector 56 police station.
What Are The Allegations Against Bainsla?
Bainsla is accused of deliberately following and ramming his car into the woman's motorcycle. Gurugram Police registered an FIR at Sector 56 police station under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers rash driving or riding endangering public safety, after taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video; one report on the incident additionally noted that the car's occupants appeared to be intoxicated, though this has not been confirmed by police.
Bainsla's name entered the public domain once media outlets connected the vehicle and the viral footage to his social media profile.
What Is Bainsla's Version Of The Incident?
Speaking to India Today TV, Bainsla denied deliberately hitting the woman's motorcycle, describing the collision as accidental. He said two bikers had repeatedly overtaken his car, moved ahead, and then slowed down, and that the crash followed from that back-and-forth on the road. "I did not hit them intentionally," he said, adding that he regretted the woman's injuries and reiterating that he had no prior criminal record.
What is the woman's account of the crash?
The woman's version of events differs substantially from Bainsla's. She has alleged that the car followed her and her group on Golf Course Road and that its occupants behaved aggressively before the vehicle swerved and hit her motorcycle from the side.
In her Instagram post, she described feeling unsafe on Gurugram's roads and said people responsible for such incidents were not afraid of hitting others and driving away. Unlike Bainsla, she has chosen to communicate only through her own social media rather than through interviews, and has said she intends to pursue the matter formally through an FIR filed with her lawyer's assistance, separate from the police's own suo motu case.
Where Does The Case Stand Now?
Gurugram Police have registered an FIR and said they are working to formally verify the identity of the accused beyond the social media identification that first named Bainsla, while also stating that the woman will be part of the ongoing investigation.
The car's registered owner, Manish, maintains he was not driving and was on Army duty in Assam at the time, and says he alerted family members to try to reach the friend who had borrowed his vehicle once the video went viral.