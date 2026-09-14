Gurugram Hit-And-Run: Car Owner Says He Was Out Of City, Friend Had Lent Vehicle

The registered owner of the car involved in the Gurugram hit-and-run says he was out of the city and had lent the vehicle to a friend.
The friend allegedly handed the car to another person whom the owner barely knows, leaving questions over who was driving during the collision.
Police are investigating the incident after videos showing the alleged crash and a subsequent chase went viral on social media.
The registered owner of the car accused of hitting a woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has said he was not in the city when the incident occurred and that the vehicle had been borrowed by a friend before being handed to a third person he barely knows, according to India Today.
The incident took place on Sunday when a speeding white sedan allegedly followed and struck a woman biker identified as Sia. She was riding with a group when the car swerved into her motorcycle, throwing her onto the road. The collision was captured on an action camera mounted on her bike and later went viral on social media.
Sia said the occupants of the car had been aggressively following her and that she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance. She alleged that the occupants gestured for her to stop and appeared to be drunk.
Biker Injured, Riders Chase Car
Sia sustained injuries in the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A separate video recorded by another biker showed members of the group chasing the sedan and briefly confronting the person inside the vehicle at a traffic signal. The car then sped away.
Speaking to India Today TV, the registered owner said he serves in the Indian Army and was out of Gurugram when the incident occurred. He said he had lent the car to a school friend for two days while he was away.
The owner said he learned about the incident only after videos of the crash began circulating online. According to his account, his friend later told him that another person, whom the owner barely knows, had taken the vehicle.
He said his friend had no information about the third person’s whereabouts and that both the individual and the car were currently unreachable.
Police Investigating Hit-And-Run Case
The car owner also claimed that Gurugram Police had not contacted him for questioning since the incident came to light.
Police have opened an investigation after videos of the alleged hit-and-run and the subsequent chase drew widespread attention online.
The circumstances surrounding who was driving the car at the time of the collision, and the identity of the other occupants, are now part of the investigation. The allegations made by the victim and the car owner have not independently established who was behind the wheel.