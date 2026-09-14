Vijay’s London Car Race Visit Draws Backlash, Opposition Raises Questions Over Investment Goals

Vijay’s Silverstone visit drew criticism from Tamil Nadu’s major Opposition parties.
The chief minister inspected racing infrastructure during his week-long London investment tour.
Rivals demanded investment details, trip expenditure records and greater government transparency.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s visit to the Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit in London has sparked criticism from Opposition parties, which have questioned the purpose, expenditure and transparency surrounding his first official overseas tour.
Vijay inspected the circuit’s racing infrastructure and flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup race during the visit. Representatives of the DMK, CPI(M) and AIADMK have sought details of the investments secured during his trip.
Week-Long London Visit
The chief minister left for London on September 10 for a week-long visit aimed at attracting investments to Tamil Nadu. State minister Aadhav Arjuna and senior government officials also accompanied him. He is scheduled to return on September 17.
During his visit to Silverstone, one of the world’s leading motor-racing venues, Vijay toured its Race Control and Race Circuit facilities. He sought information about the technology, operational systems and safety measures used to conduct international endurance races. He also met actor and racing driver Ajith Kumar at the circuit.
The inspection follows the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to develop a Motor Sports City in the state.
A government official said the Silverstone visit was intended to help Vijay study the scale, technology, management systems and sporting capabilities required to host international racing events, Hindustan Times reported.
AIADMK Questions Investment Outcome
AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned why the government had not released details of any investment commitments secured during the London visit.
“The news released through newspapers reported that the chief minister (C Joseph Vijay) had gone to London to attract business investments. However, so far no news regarding attracting investments has emerged. No photographs has surfaced showing him participating in a meeting meant for attracting investments,” Palaniswami said.
“Instead, photographs of a specific event he attended have come out. That is the actual news,” he added.
'Gone To Visit Car Race Of Friend', Says DMK
CPI(M) State secretary P Shanmugam demanded that the government publish a white paper detailing the investments received since the TVK administration assumed office on May 10.
“There is no transparency in these claims,” Shanmugam said. He also urged the government to introduce measures to safeguard domestic businesses and small and micro enterprises.
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan alleged that the chief minister’s public engagements in London did not appear to match the stated investment-focused purpose of the trip.
Vijay had said he was travelling to London to secure investments, Elangovan said, “But everybody saw that he had gone to visit the car race of his friend Ajith.”
Durai Vaiko Defends Vijay
MDMK MP Durai Vaiko defended Vijay’s trip, saying its objectives included attracting investments, generating employment and holding discussions with senior representatives of major companies.
Vaiko said the chief minister was also examining ways to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s motorsport infrastructure. Details and photographs of Vijay’s meetings with business leaders would be released, he added.