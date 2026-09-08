Why Is CM Vijay’s 'Luxury' Office Shift Drawing BJP Criticism In Tamil Nadu

RTI documents showed ₹6.17 crore was allocated for shifting the Chief Minister’s Office to Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai.
BJP leader Nainar Nagendran questioned the expenditure, citing the proposed ₹1,200 crore Secretariat project.
Nagendran also criticised Vijay over law and order, Assembly conduct and issues concerning farmers.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has come under criticism over the reported allocation of ₹6.17 crore for shifting Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s office to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief and former minister Nainar Nagendran questioned the expenditure, alleging that it was unnecessary and amounted to spending public money on the Chief Minister’s “luxury” and personal requirements.
The controversy comes amid the TVK government’s announcement of a proposed new Secretariat project estimated to cost ₹1,200 crore. Nagendran has questioned the need for spending more than ₹6 crore on shifting the office temporarily when facilities are already available at the Secretariat Fort, as Hindustan Times reported.
RTI Reveals Office Allocation
An official document shared by Nagendran, which he said was obtained under the Right to Information Act, showed that ₹6.17 crore had been allocated for shifting the Chief Minister’s Office to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai and carrying out related works.
The response was issued by the Public (Buildings) Department. In reply to an RTI application filed on August 23 seeking details of the funds allocated for the shifting and related works, the Public Information Officer and Executive Engineer stated that ₹6.17 crore had been allocated for the purpose, ANI reported.
Nagendran criticised the expenditure and alleged that it was being incurred for Vijay’s “luxury” and personal reasons.
Why BJP Questioned The Spending?
Nagendran questioned the decision to spend more than ₹6 crore on shifting the Chief Minister’s Office when the government has already announced plans to construct a new Secretariat at a cost of ₹1,200 crore.
“Announcing that a new Secretariat will be built at a cost of ₹1,200 crore, why waste so many crores of rupees to shift the office temporarily?” Nagendran said.
He also questioned why the government would incur the expenditure when, according to him, adequate facilities were already available at the Secretariat Fort.
Nagendran said the spending was at odds with the TVK’s promise of bringing political change and “new politics”.
Nagendran also criticised Vijay’s conduct in the Assembly, saying, “The Assembly is not your cinema studio, Mr (Vijay).”
He accused the Chief Minister of turning the Assembly into a stage for “stacked-up dialogues” and said people in Tamil Nadu were not there merely to respond to political rhetoric.
He also referred to farmers whose paddy, he alleged, was being damaged by rain because of inadequate storage godowns.
“Change should blossom in the lives of the people, and not on the walls of the Chief Minister's office,” Nagendran said.
Law And Order Issues
Nagendran also raised questions over law and order in the state. He said Coimbatore district, which has two TVK ministers, had recorded 10 murders in the past month. He also referred to two murders reported in Chennai on a single day and claimed that six custodial deaths had taken place since Vijay assumed office.
Nagendran alleged that some police personnel were treating members of the public with disdain, saying this was eroding confidence in the police force.
He said Vijay should have addressed these issues during the Assembly discussion on the police department’s grant demands and taken responsibility for law and order.
Nagendran accused the Chief Minister of acting as though law and order was not his responsibility and of making action-film-like remarks in the House.
He described this as “uncivil politics” and said Tamil Nadu had no need for “father-son” stories and similar rhetoric in the Assembly.
Vijay's Response
Vijay, meanwhile, accused the DMK of corruption and alleged that funds had been collected during its previous terms in office.
Citing Enforcement Directorate documents, Vijay alleged irregularities in the municipal administration department and TASMAC. He named former chief minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and former minister V Senthil Balaji while making the allegations.
He also referred to the Sarkaria Commission report and alleged tender-related corruption during the DMK government in the 1970s, describing it as “scientific corruption”.
The remarks triggered a protest in the Assembly. DMK MLAs entered the well of the House and later walked out after demanding a response to the allegations.
Vijay said further scrutiny of government records would expose the DMK’s “false image”. He also said his aim was to serve the people rather than seek power.