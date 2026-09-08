TN Assembly Row: DMK MLAs Evicted Over CM Vijay's Corruption Remarks

DMK MLAs were evicted from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after protesting against remarks made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay cited Enforcement Directorate documents and the Sarkaria Commission report to allege organised corruption during the previous DMK government.
DMK Whip EV Velu challenged the remarks at the start of business, arguing that references to ED allegations violated House rules.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly saw heated exchanges on Tuesday after the DMK demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's remarks from Monday be removed from the House records. Speaker JCD Prabhakar rejected the request, and watch and ward staff later removed the DMK MLAs from the House after they raised slogans and moved towards the Speaker's podium.
The clash followed Vijay's speech on Monday, in which he cited Enforcement Directorate documents and accused the previous DMK government of organised corruption. On Tuesday, the row centred on whether those references could stay on the Assembly record and whether his remarks on the Sarkaria Commission were within House rules.
Vijay's Monday Speech
The chief minister accused the DMK of serious and organised corruption while it was in power. Citing ED documents during his speech, he listed alleged irregularities in the municipal administration department and in state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.
He accused senior opposition figures directly. Former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar participated in retail liquor graft, Vijay said. He also accused the DMK's first family of gathering "party funds".
“Irregularities happen only where the DMK is present, and the DMK will be present only where wrongs occur,” Vijay said during the speech. An earlier report quoted Vijay as saying, “The great achievement of the DMK is the dishonest intention,” while referring to words he said were used in an ED document.
Referring to the report of the Sarkaria Commission which had said that 2.5 per cent corruption in tenders during the term led by the then DMK President M Karunanidhi, Vijay said, “Financial irregularities were done in an organised manner and claimed it is a ‘scientific corruption’ that has taken place in the DMK regime.” Vijay also slammed the DMK, saying its MLAs opposed the TVK government when it spoke about corruption. “But they (DMK) never say that we never indulged in corruption,” the chief minister said.
Opposition Objections in House
The DMK objected as proceedings began.
DMK Whip EV Velu challenged Vijay's speech at the start of business on Tuesday. Velu argued that references to ED corruption allegations could not be included in Assembly records because they violated House rules.
He also disputed Vijay's remarks on the Sarkaria Commission and argued that the commission had not found any offences in the matter. The objection quickly turned into a floor protest.
Protests escalated immediately. DMK legislators charged into the well before staging a sit-in directly before the Speaker, seeking floor time under Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to counter attacks by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). When the Chair refused permission, opposition members walked out of the chamber.
After Prabhakar refused to expunge the remarks, DMK MLAs raised slogans and moved towards the Speaker's podium while pressing their demand. The protest continued inside the House before the members were removed.
Government Response in House
Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar defended Vijay's remarks and said they were based on the Sarkaria Commission report and official ED documents. He then repeated the corruption allegations against the previous DMK government, drawing fresh protests from opposition members.
PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna accused the DMK of denying the ruling side the same courtesy it expected for itself.
Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan then sought action against the protesting legislators under Assembly rules. Prabhakar subsequently directed the watch and ward staff to evict the DMK MLAs, who were removed from the House by marshals.