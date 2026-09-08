TN Assembly Row: DMK MLAs Evicted Over CM Vijay's Corruption Remarks

Referring to the report of the Sarkaria Commission which had said that 2.5 per cent corruption in tenders during the term led by the then DMK President M Karunanidhi, Vijay said, “Financial irregularities were done in an organised manner and claimed it is a ‘scientific corruption’ that has taken place in the DMK regime.” Vijay also slammed the DMK, saying its MLAs opposed the TVK government when it spoke about corruption. “But they (DMK) never say that we never indulged in corruption,” the chief minister said.