‘Will Bengalis Not Eat Fish, Meat?’: Bengal BJP Chief Rejects Bageshwar Baba’s Durga Puja Appeal

Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, made the appeal during a religious programme in Howrah, urging people not to sell non-vegetarian food near Durga idols during Navaratri and Durga Puja. Bhattacharya rejected the idea of imposing such a restriction on Bengalis, while the Trinamool Congress, Congress and CPI(M) criticised the BJP over Shastri’s remarks and the welcome he received from Suvendu Adhikari and his Cabinet. The Indian Express reported Bhattacharya’s opposition to the appeal.