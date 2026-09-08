‘Will Bengalis Not Eat Fish, Meat?’: Bengal BJP Chief Rejects Bageshwar Baba’s Durga Puja Appeal

Bageshwar Baba urged Hindus in Bengal to avoid fish and meat during Durga Puja.
Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya rejected any blanket restriction on Bengali food habits.
TMC, Congress and CPI(M) criticised the BJP over Shastri’s remarks and Bengal visit.
Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s appeal to Hindus in West Bengal to avoid fish and meat during Durga Puja has been rejected by Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, who said Bengalis would continue to follow their traditional food practices.
Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, made the appeal during a religious programme in Howrah, urging people not to sell non-vegetarian food near Durga idols during Navaratri and Durga Puja. Bhattacharya rejected the idea of imposing such a restriction on Bengalis, while the Trinamool Congress, Congress and CPI(M) criticised the BJP over Shastri’s remarks and the welcome he received from Suvendu Adhikari and his Cabinet. The Indian Express reported Bhattacharya’s opposition to the appeal.
The dispute has brought differing dietary practices during Durga Puja into the political debate, with the BJP leadership in Bengal rejecting any blanket restriction on fish and meat.
What Did Bageshwar Baba Say About Fish And Meat During Durga Puja?
The Indian Express reported that Shastri appealed to people not to cook or eat fish or meat during the Puja festivities. He also called for non-vegetarian food not to be sold near Durga idols and described people consuming such food during the festival as “pakhandi”, or fraudulent.
The New Indian Express reported that Shastri also urged people to boycott those selling or consuming non-vegetarian food near Durga Puja venues.
The remarks came days after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad issued an advisory asking Durga Puja organisers to keep non-vegetarian food away from Puja pandals, according to The New Indian Express.
What Did Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya Say?
Bhattacharya rejected the suggestion that Bengalis should change their food habits during Durga Puja.
According to The Indian Express, Bhattacharya said Bengalis would continue to follow their traditional food practices, citing luchi on Ashtami and mutton on Navami.
He also questioned whether a religious figure or political party could decide what people eat at home. “Will Bengalis not eat fish? Will Bengalis not eat meat?” Bhattacharya said, according to The Indian Express.
Bhattacharya said Shastri had the right to make an appeal for vegetarian food but argued that his views could not be imposed on Bengalis. The New Indian Express reported that the Bengal BJP chief said the state’s dietary and cultural practices could not be changed by a proposal from a sadhu or monk from outside Bengal.
He also referred to Swami Vivekananda and traditions involving mutton offerings to Kali while defending Bengali food practices, The Indian Express reported.
The disagreement was also visible within the BJP. BJP leader Tathagata Roy said he did not agree with Shastri’s appeal and said he eats non-vegetarian food during Navaratri, according to The New Indian Express.
What Is The Place Of Fish And Meat In Bengali Hindu Traditions?
Food practices during Durga Puja differ among Bengali Hindu families and communities. Some observe vegetarian restrictions on particular days or during specific rituals, while others continue to eat fish or meat.
The New Indian Express reported that eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja is common among Bengali Hindus. It also noted that animal sacrifice remains part of the festival for some sections of the community.
Vegetarian observance is also followed by some families during particular days or rituals. Practices can therefore vary between households and Puja traditions.
What Have TMC, Congress And CPI(M) Said?
The Trinamool Congress, Congress and CPI(M) have criticised the BJP over Shastri’s remarks and the welcome he received from BJP leaders during his visit to West Bengal.
West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar questioned the BJP’s decision to give Shastri such prominence during his visit, asking, “Who is Dhirendra Shastri? Why is he being given such importance?” The Indian Express reported that he accused the BJP of not having control over Bengal locally and said its decisions were being directed from Delhi.
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why people should be expected to follow Shastri’s appeal and criticised the government for seeking to appease him, according to The Indian Express.
The Bengal BJP, however, has not endorsed Shastri’s appeal for a blanket restriction on fish and meat during Durga Puja.
Shastri has urged Hindus to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja, while Bhattacharya has rejected any blanket restriction on what Bengalis eat.