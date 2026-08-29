No Non-Veg Near Durga Puja Pandals? What VHP Has Asked Bengal Organisers

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The organisation proposed that any non-vegetarian food sales must be restricted to designated locations outside the pandal to prevent scraps from entering the vicinity

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VHP Urges Bengal Durga Puja Organisers To Preserve Idol Sanctity
VHP Urges Bengal Durga Puja Organisers To Preserve Idol Sanctity File Photo
Summary of this article

  • VHP urges Bengal Durga Puja organisers to keep non-vegetarian food away from pandals.

  • Organisation says restrictions aim to preserve idol sanctity, cleanliness and religious customs.

  • Hilsa fish remains part of traditional Durga Puja offerings in Bengal and Assam.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) issued guidelines on Friday, ahead of Durga Puja in Bengal, urging organisers to keep non-vegetarian food away from pandals.

The organisation clarified that it is not calling for a blanket ban on non-vegetarian food, acknowledging that Durga Puja in Bengal has historically not been strictly vegetarian.

The VHP indicated it could intervene if puja committees fail to take steps to maintain the sanctity of the goddess's idol.

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Preserving Idol Sanctity

Nirgunananda, a member of the VHP's central advisory council, spoke to the media regarding the guidelines.

"We are not saying that eating non-vegetarian food during the puja must stop completely. We are aware that the puja in Bengal has never been strictly vegetarian. However, the sanctity of the Mother Goddess’s idol must be preserved," Nirgunananda said as per India Today.

The organisation proposed that any non-vegetarian food sales must be restricted to designated locations outside the pandal to prevent scraps from entering the vicinity.

"If non-vegetarian food must be sold, it should be done at a designated location outside the puja pandal, ensuring that food scraps do not find their way into the pandal's vicinity," Nirgunananda said.

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Upholding Religious Customs

The VHP objected to the argument that "religion is personal, but festivals are for everyone".

"People of other faiths are certainly welcome to visit the puja pandals, but the responsibility of upholding Hindu religious customs lies solely with Hindus," Nirgunananda said.

The organisation emphasised that it is the duty of Sanatanis to protect the sanctity of the idol and maintain cleanliness in and around the pandal.

However, Durga Puja traditions vary across regions and communities. In parts of Bengal and Assam, Hilsa fish, or ilish, is offered as bhog to Goddess Durga in certain traditional rituals.

The practice reflects the cultural tradition of welcoming the Goddess as a beloved daughter returning to her parental home, with the region's prized fish forming part of the celebrations.

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