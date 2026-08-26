West Bengal’s Voter Appeal Backlog: 97.8% Cases Still Await Decisions

Economist and activist Prasenjit Bose submitted Right to Information (RTI) data, obtained by Dakshin Malda Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury, to the Supreme Court on 24 August 2026. In his interlocutory application filed by advocate Neha Rathi, Bose, who is also the petitioner in the original case, warned the top court of impending "mass disenfranchisement" before the upcoming municipal elections in December 2026. Without immediate intervention, the credibility of the upcoming municipal elections remains in serious jeopardy, he said.