India Rejects 'Malicious' UN Committee Report On Racial Discrimination, Cites Constitutional Safeguards

India has rejected references in the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination’s report as “politically motivated” and “highly malicious”.
The government defended its record, citing constitutional safeguards, affirmative action, judicial remedies and policies aimed at protecting disadvantaged communities.
The UN committee had raised concerns over alleged violations involving Dalits, Scheduled Tribes, ethnic and ethno-religious communities, Indigenous Peoples and non-citizens.
India has officially dismissed references in a recent report by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD), labelling them politically motivated and highly malicious.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated this in response to an UNCERD press release. The release followed India's 11th periodic review under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).
"India rejects any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves," the Ministry of External Affairs said. The ministry stated that the country engaged in the review process in a "spirit of constructive engagement" to reaffirm its commitment to combating racial discrimination.
Objections To UN Findings
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta led the inter-ministerial delegation at the review meeting. The government defended its domestic rights record against the committee's observations.
"During the review, we highlighted India’s constitutional safeguards, robust legal framework, pluralism and sustained efforts to protect disadvantaged communities," the Ministry of External Affairs stated. The delegation dismissed the initial committee findings during the meetings.
"While we will respond to the Committee's observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention's mandate during the review meeting," the ministry stated. The Indian Mission in Geneva subsequently issued a detailed statement following the CERD review to reinforce this stance.
Context Of UN Review
The diplomatic pushback followed UNCERD highlighting alleged "large-scale violations" involving law enforcement personnel. The UN committee raised specific concerns regarding the treatment of ethnic and ethno-religious communities, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, as well as non-citizens.
The review took place on 11-12 August. It evaluated India's 12th and 21st combined periodic reports, which were submitted to the committee in 2023. The dialogue focused on ICERD execution, the advancement of marginalised groups and strategies to combat prejudice. This was according to a statement by the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, ANI reported.
The Indian delegation highlighted the country’s diversity, constitutional safeguards, affirmative action, judicial remedies, democratic accountability and public policies aimed at promoting equality, dignity and opportunity for all citizens, the statement stated. Historically, India played a leading role in negotiating and formulating the ICERD in the 1960s.