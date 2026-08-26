India Rejects 'Malicious' UN Committee Report On Racial Discrimination, Cites Constitutional Safeguards

"While we will respond to the Committee's observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention's mandate during the review meeting," the ministry stated. The Indian Mission in Geneva subsequently issued a detailed statement following the CERD review to reinforce this stance.