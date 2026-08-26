As Hasina Extradition Row Simmers, Bangladesh To Join IAF's Tarang Shakti Exercise

Saurabh Sharma
Saurabh Sharma
Published at:

Bangladesh’s participation in the multinational air exercise comes as New Delhi and Dhaka seek to sustain military engagement despite strains in bilateral ties

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Tarang Shakti 2024
As Hasina Extradition Row Simmers, Bangladesh To Join IAF's Tarang Shakti Exercise Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh will join the IAF’s Tarang Shakti exercise in Jodhpur from September 26 to October 10.

  • The exercise will feature US F-35 stealth fighters alongside aircraft from seven other participating countries.

  • Dhaka’s participation comes amid strained India-Bangladesh ties, including the dispute over former PM Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.

Bangladesh will participate in the second edition of the Indian Air Force’s multinational exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur next month, even as ties between New Delhi and Dhaka remain strained over a host of issues, including the latter's demand for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Notably, New Delhi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 12-13, but Dhaka has still not officially confirmed his visit. However, Bangladesh’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir has stated that there was “no rush” for Rahman to visit India, adding that Dhaka would not compromise its national interests.

The exercise will also see the participation of F-35 stealth fighter aircraft from the United States Air Force, marking the fifth-generation fighter debut in a military exercise in India.

Indian Air Force's LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Rafale to take part in the mega exercise. | - File Image
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The F-35 also participated in the air show during Aero India in 2025 in Bengaluru. Notably, Tarang Shakti will be held at the Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan from September 26 to October 10, and will be conducted in a single phase this year.

Air forces from eight countries, the US, UAE, Australia, Bangladesh, France, Greece, Singapore and Sri Lanka, are expected to participate, while more than 30 other countries will take part as observers, defence sources told Outlook India.

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The F-35’s participation will add a significant fifth-generation dimension to the exercise. The IAF is expected to field several of its frontline platforms during Tarang Shakti, including the indigenously developed Tejas fighters, Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale jets, sources said.

Exercise’s Strategic Significance

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational cooperation among participating air forces, strengthening defence partnerships and providing an opportunity to showcase India’s growing indigenous aerospace capabilities.

This will be the first multinational air exercise of this scale hosted by the IAF since India carried out strikes against Pakistani military targets and terror infrastructure during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

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The first edition of Tarang Shakti was held in two phases in August-September 2024 and witnessed the participation of around 150 aircraft. The exercise brought together several international air forces for complex aerial operations and interoperability drills.

The participation of Bangladesh alongside the US, Australia, France and other major air forces is also expected to provide an opportunity for New Delhi and Dhaka to maintain military-to-military engagement despite the broader strains in bilateral ties.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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