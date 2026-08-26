‘No Intent To Hit Nuke Site, Low-Fuel Indian Drone Struck Kirana Hills’: Former CDS Anil Chauhan

"I think I'll clarify this... on occasions, it's been asked whether Kirana Hills were hit or not, which is where their (Pakistan's) nuclear facilities are... Before those strikes, we had sent in a lot of loitering munitions at Sargodha and Kirana Hills is about 10 kilometres north of Sargodha. So the loitering ammunition is looking for radars which are in and around Sargodha, and it has a lifetime, which means it will loiter for about two hours, and once it does not find a target, it comes down and hits somewhere," Gen Chauhan said.