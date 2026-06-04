Modern Warfare Is Network-Centric: Gen Anil Chauhan on Theatre Commands, Integration and India’s Future War Strategy

A

Theatre command is actually an end state. By itself, it has no meaning unless it is backed by integrated structures and a spirit of jointness among the services. The process is essentially three-stage—jointness leading to integration and integration leading to theatre commands.

The difficult part is not creating a theatre command on paper. The difficult part is making it function. Today, the Army, Navy and Air Force have different communication systems, HR structures, legal mechanisms, operational procedures and even different standards for promotions and command.

For example, officers from different services cannot always seamlessly communicate through their existing communication networks. Aviation assets may be common, but their operating standards differ. Accident reports are not shared uniformly. Even disciplinary systems differ across services. Unless these structures are integrated, theatre commands will not be able to function effectively.