Democracy, Development and the Pull of One-Party Rule

Yet the idea of one party exercising dominance is not unfamiliar to India. Post-Independence, the country functioned under what scholars described as the Congress system, when the same political outfit governed both the Centre and most states. In the past few decades, the rise of India’s multiparty structure has been seen as a fundamental feature of its constitutional promise of social justice for the multitude of linguistic, caste, religious and regional groups. Politically, it is the thread that has strung together our unity in diversity.