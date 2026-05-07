PM Modi Marks One Year Of Operation Sindoor With Social Media Tribute

Prime Minister pays tribute on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Operation Sindoor PM Modi Operation Sindoor
Modi said a year ago, Indian armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during the Operation Sindoor. Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday by changing his profile pictures across social media platforms.

Modi updated his display images on X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp channel to a black background featuring the text 'Operation Sindoor' alongside the tricolour, with one of the 'O's in 'SINDOOR' filled with vermilion or sindoor, a symbol of married Hindu women. In a post on X, he addressed the anniversary of the military offensive against military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A year later, India remains as steadfast as ever in its resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem. Modi said a year ago, Indian armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during the Operation Sindoor. He said the forces gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam and the entire nation salutes the Indian forces for their valour.

"Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces," he said in a post on X.

At the same time, Modi said, it showcased the growing jointness among India security forces and underlined the strength that India's quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to the country's national security.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the three defence forces along with the BSF along the western border, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7-10, 2025. This operation was carried out in retaliation to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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