One Year After Operation Sindoor: How India’s Armed Forces Are Transforming

In response, several major reforms have been introduced over the past year. Emergency financial powers were granted to the services, enabling nearly ₹30,000 crore in urgent purchases. A comprehensive overhaul of the defence acquisition procedure is underway, expected to cut timelines by 30-50 percent. A new fast-track mechanism has been created for urgent operational needs, aiming to finalise contracts within six months and achieve deliveries in two years. Additionally, provisions have been made for limited procurement of up to ₹75 crore for experimental technologies from startups, allowing quicker field testing and evaluation.