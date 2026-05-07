One Year After Operation Sindoor: How India’s Armed Forces Are Transforming

 The conflict highlighted the critical importance of joint operations, rapid decision-making backed by real-time intelligence

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
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India Use Hi-Tech Drones For Surveillance
India Use Hi-Tech Drones For Surveillance The Indian Army showcases its cutting-edge surveillance drones
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Emergency procurements were fast-tracked to plug immediate gaps in drones, anti-drone systems, precision munitions, and secure communications

  • In the past year alone, the Defence Ministry has approved acquisitions worth ₹6.81 lakh crore

  • A new fast-track mechanism has been created for urgent operational needs, aiming to finalise contracts within six months and achieve deliveries in two years

The precision strikes that neutralised terrorist headquarters and hideouts in Pakistan lasted just 22 minutes. The subsequent cross-border exchanges continued for 88 hours. Yet, the true legacy of Operation Sindoor lies not in the duration of the conflict but in its profound and lasting impact on how India’s armed forces plan, modernise, and prepare for future wars.

One year after the operation, which began as a targeted punitive action against terrorist infrastructure and quickly escalated into strikes on Pakistani military assets, the Indian military has undergone deep structural, procedural, and doctrinal changes. The conflict highlighted the critical importance of joint operations, rapid decision-making backed by real-time intelligence, and highly networked systems that allow swift action and response.

Fire-power on the fast track

In the months following Operation Sindoor, the armed forces have accelerated and significantly reoriented their modernisation efforts. Emergency procurements were fast-tracked to plug immediate gaps in drones, anti-drone systems, precision munitions, and secure communications, while larger medium and long-term acquisitions have also been pushed through at a much quicker pace. In the past year alone, the Defence Ministry has approved acquisitions worth ₹6.81 lakh crore, a sharp rise compared to ₹1.76 lakh crore in the preceding year. These include unmanned combat aircraft, stealth warships, long-range air defence systems, precision strike drones, cost-effective anti-drone solutions, space-based assets, and a range of indigenous missiles.

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A key lesson from the operation was the need to build surge production capacity within the country. Defence industry partners were brought into operational planning loops early on to prepare for sustained resupply and emergency manufacturing in case the conflict had extended. The focus has now shifted to awarding long-term contracts to Indian manufacturers to create excess capacity, especially for ammunition and drones. The armed forces aim to maintain stocks sufficient for at least 40 days of high-intensity operations, with a target to eventually reach 60 days.

On the first anniversary of the Operation Sindoor on May 7, Senior military commanders addressed media personnels - PTI
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Defence acquisitions catalysed

Operation Sindoor also exposed the dangers of slow technological adoption and protracted procurement cycles. For the first time, private sector teams were embedded with frontline units, allowing real-time feedback and rapid upgrades to drones, communication equipment, and other systems during actual operations. The traditional procurement process, which often took three years from framing requirements to signing contracts and another three years for deliveries, was clearly unsustainable against fast-evolving threats.

In response, several major reforms have been introduced over the past year. Emergency financial powers were granted to the services, enabling nearly ₹30,000 crore in urgent purchases. A comprehensive overhaul of the defence acquisition procedure is underway, expected to cut timelines by 30-50 percent. A new fast-track mechanism has been created for urgent operational needs, aiming to finalise contracts within six months and achieve deliveries in two years. Additionally, provisions have been made for limited procurement of up to ₹75 crore for experimental technologies from startups, allowing quicker field testing and evaluation.

Make in India thrust

The government is also moving away from the pure lowest-bidder (L1) system. Greater weight is now being given to Indian firms and startups that invest in research and development and hold intellectual property rights. This marks a shift from a simple “Made in India” approach to one focused on “Owned by India,” aimed at nurturing the domestic defence ecosystem through assured orders and reducing the burden of lengthy, no-commitment trials.

Lithe and lethal

Beyond procurement, the very structure of the forces is being reconfigured for the demands of unmanned warfare, multi-domain operations, and high-tempo conflicts. The emphasis is on creating modular, self-contained units that can manoeuvre rapidly and operate in a decentralised manner. The Army, in particular, has raised new formations aligned with this vision, including compact, networked units that integrate infantry, armour, artillery, drones, and logistics for swift, self-reliant strikes, as well as highly equipped battalions designed for cross-border operations in support of special forces, and smaller, agile teams tailored for specific mission profiles.

One year after Operation Sindoor, India’s armed forces are clearly evolving into a more technologically driven, agile, and self-sufficient force. The operation has served as a catalyst for reforms that prioritise speed, innovation, integration, and indigenous capability. As threats continue to evolve, these changes are positioning the military to deter and, if necessary, dominate in future conflicts.

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