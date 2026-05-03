The Sky Warriors: Operation Sindoor Unveiled

Vishnu Som recounts crucial details of the four-day war, such as India’s destruction, on May 8, of Pakistan’s surface-to-air missile unit near Lahore, a critical defence network; and how, caught on the back foot. Photo: Cover by Juggernaut Books

Vishnu Som recounts crucial details of the four-day war, such as India’s destruction, on May 8, of Pakistan’s surface-to-air missile unit near Lahore, a critical defence network; and how, caught on the back foot. Photo: Cover by Juggernaut Books