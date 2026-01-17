Play Review: A Fish Ate My Cat

Medically, Sarita might be diagnosed as suffering from dementia and she may occasionally mix up Isaac and Smokey or put kitchen items in her bathroom cabinet, but her life is far from disorderly. In fact, order is the leitmotif of her day, with fixed times and methods for everything. Precision is the key to her activities. So, she insists on cutting the milk packet with her Tom and Jerry scissors in a particular manner. “A small triangle at the corner so the milk can be poured out without spilling,” she explains. Three pieces of surmai fish to be fried, not one less, not one more. Chicken cutlets on Thursdays made by the chirpyJaishree, played by a Marathi-spouting Mati Rajput. Tea, not coffee, is Sarita’s preferred beverage. “I like tea/ Tea makes me pee/ At 10.30” she trills happily.