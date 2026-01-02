Outlook Anniversary Issue: The Subterranean Shores of Goa

Drones zip along designated aero skyways above, mapping tourist flows and spotting unauthorised movement below. On the ground, forests are cleared on a war-footing, replaced with genetically modified vegetation tailored to the Corporation’s aesthetic standards. In the Corporation’s ethos, nature, like architecture, is curated and allowed to exist only if it photographs well. Of late, Goa’s beach villages are praised for the range of cuisines they now offer. There’s invariably more than one restaurant serving sushi, ceviche, carpaccio, quinoa bowls, truffle-laced pastas, bao bangin’ buns... that’s rare variety alright in a village ecosystem. But faced with such unfathomable excess, one must at least on some occasion question the cost involved. What did one lose for the comfort of choosing from three Neapolitan wood-fired pizza vends? What did one lose for the option of drinking a warm sake on a cold December night?