Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

Kate Cross praised RCB’s dominant start in TATA WPL 2026, crediting Nadine de Klerk and calling Smriti Mandhana’s leadership key to their early qualification push

Nadine de Klerk smashed not-out 63 off just 44 balls to win a last-ball thriller for RCB in the opening match of WPL 2026 against Mumbai on January 9, 2026. Photo: X/Women's Premier League
  • Kate Cross said RCB were “a class above” all teams after their unbeaten start in TATA WPL 2026

  • She credited Nadine de Klerk for rescuing RCB in their opening win against MI

  • Cross believes Smriti Mandhana’s side are already in a near-perfect playoff position

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the standout teams in the TATA WPL 2026, and Kate Cross says their start has been nothing short of a dream. Speaking on JioHotstar, the England fast bowler highlighted how RCB’s campaign, despite a nervous opening victory over Mumbai Indians, has since seen them pull away as one of the tournament’s best sides.

“That first win against MI was a bit scratchy for RCB, as they found a way of almost losing that game, if it wasn’t for Nadine de Klerk,” Cross said, reflecting on the nerves that come with opening match pressure.

Since that opening match thriller, where South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk held her nerve to seal the chase for RCB with key boundaries under pressure, RCB have lifted their game significantly. “To start the Navi Mumbai leg unbeaten and then head to Vadodara puts Smriti Mandhana and Co in a perfect position,” Cross added.

RCB’s Mid-Tournament Momentum Boost

Cross also noted the squad’s adaptability and confidence following the departure of star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who pulled out of the tournament before it began. “They’ve basically qualified, and you couldn’t ask for a better start to the tournament, especially with a new group,” she said.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has led from the front with a string of influential performances, anchoring the batting lineup while making smart tactical moves.

Nadine De Klerk’s Impact and RCB’s Form

A major reason for RCB’s smooth run has been the form of Nadine de Klerk, whose all-round abilities turned early games in RCB’s favour. In their opener against MI, de Klerk’s composed batting under pressure helped seal a thrilling victory, easing early tournament jitters.

Her performances, alongside contributions from players like Smriti Mandhana, have ensured that RCB not only stay unbeaten but also build strong momentum as the season progresses. With confidence growing and the points table looking favourable, RCB seem well-placed for a deep run and possible title charge in the WPL 2026 playoffs.

