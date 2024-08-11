Akshay Kumar has cemented his name in the action genre with the number of terrific action films that he has done in his career. The actor will be next seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein.’ In a recent interview, Kumar revealed that he has taken inspiration for the action scenes in his upcoming movie from ‘Tom And Jerry.’ He also mentioned that he views the popular cartoon as ‘violence’ and not as a comedy.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar revealed that he has taken inspiration for multiple action sequences from ‘Tom And Jerry.’ The actor said, “No, no. ‘Tom And Jerry’ is not comedy; ‘Tom And Jerry’ is action; it’s violence. I’ll tell you one secret. So many action (scenes) I have done, a lot of times I have taken it from ‘Tom And Jerry’. That whole helicopter scene, I have taken it from ‘Tom And Jerry.’”
Kumar mentioned that he also looks at National Geographic to take inspiration for action. The actor continued, “And another one from which I had taken is National Geographic, where you get to see great action. ‘Tom and Jerry’ is unbelievable, the kind of action they have.”
Apart from Kumar, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ also stars Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal. The Mudassar Aziz directorial revolves around a group of friends who unravel each other’s secrets as their phones are made public for one night. The film is backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films. The album features tracks like ‘Hauli Hauli,’ ‘Duur Na Karin,’ and ‘Do U Know,’ which have all been released.
‘Khel Khel Mein’ is all set to release in cinemas on Independence Day, August 15. The movie will clash with Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ and John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh’s ‘Vedaa.’