Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence

A video of the actor has gone viral where he was seen offering food to people on the streets of Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar offers food to people
Akshay Kumar offers food to people Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors of the industry. He has a huge fan followers across the country. A video of the actor has gone viral where he was seen offering food to people on the streets of Mumbai. The video has been widely shared on social media. Akshay has won our hearts with the kind gesture.

In the video, shared on one of Akshay Kumar's fan clubs on X (formerly Twitter), the actor is seen serving food to people outside his Mumbai residence. Akshay, who is gearing up for the release of his film, 'Khel Khel Mein', is seen in a blue shirt and denim. The 56-year-old actor can be seen serving food on a plate and handing it over to a woman. The woman is seen stepping out and calling people to join the 'langar'. Akshay also handed her plates which she gave to other people on the street. A religious hymn can be heard playing in the background of the clip.

Akshay Kumar on box office failures - Instagram
Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch the viral video here.

Netizens lauded Akshay for the kind deed. Many called him 'grounded' and 'humble'. One called him a man with a ''golden heart''.

Work-wise, Akshay has failed to give a blockbuster since long now. Recently, at the trailer launch event of 'Khel Khel Mein', he spoke about receiving "condolence type" messages after several box office failures.

The 'Sarfira' actor said that he will keep working till his haters would ''shoot him down''.

He revealed receiving messages from people saying, "Bahut bura hua, don't worry you'll be back''. Akshay said, ''Main usko bolta hoon, gaya kaha hoon, yehi hoon, mara nahi hoon. Kaam karte rahunga. Humesha kaam karte rahunga. Chahe log kuch bhi bole. Jo bhi kamata hoon, apne dum pe kamata hoon. Kisi se kuch manga nahi kabhi ("I'm here and I'll keep working. I'll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I'll never snatch anything from anyone.'' He added, "I'll keep working till they have to shoot me down (to stop me from working)''.

