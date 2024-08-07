Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence

In the video, shared on one of Akshay Kumar's fan clubs on X (formerly Twitter), the actor is seen serving food to people outside his Mumbai residence. Akshay, who is gearing up for the release of his film, 'Khel Khel Mein', is seen in a blue shirt and denim. The 56-year-old actor can be seen serving food on a plate and handing it over to a woman. The woman is seen stepping out and calling people to join the 'langar'. Akshay also handed her plates which she gave to other people on the street. A religious hymn can be heard playing in the background of the clip.