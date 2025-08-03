Inter Miami Vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup: Herons Win On Penalties Despite Lionel Messi Injury

Necaxa forward Tomas Badaloni (9) heads the ball as he defends on a corner kick during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the winning kick, as Inter Miami defeats Necaxa on penalties in a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks off the pitch after leaving the game during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Necaxa in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8), left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Necaxa in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a tumble in a clash with Necaxa defenders Alexis Pena, top, and Cristian Calderon, bottom, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Necaxa forward Ricardo Monreal (30) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Inter Miami during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami fans in the stands react as Necaxa players celebrate a possible goal, before the whistle was blown for offside, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) looks for an opening past Necaxa players including forward Raul Sanchez, left, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Necaxa forward Tomas Badaloni (9) reacts after an unsuccessful kick during a penalty shoot out against Inter Miami, in a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul heads a ball over Necaxa midfielders Tomas Jacob , center, and Jose Rodriguez (29) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, comes under pressure from Necaxa forward Kevin Rosero, bottom, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.