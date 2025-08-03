Football

Inter Miami Vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup: Herons Win On Penalties Despite Lionel Messi Injury

Lionel Messi's hamstring injury was an early cause for concern, but did not deter Inter Miami from notching up a come-from-behind penalty shootout victory over Necaxa in the Leagues Cup on Sunday (August 3, 2025). Jordi Alba had the tying goal on a header that made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time to force the shootout, which Inter Miami won 5-4. Luis Suarez had the winning penalty kick. Messi was injured around the eighth minute when he fell while being challenged by a pair of defenders near the penalty area. He was subbed out in the 11th and the severity of the injury is not known yet.

Leagues Cup 2025: Necaxa vs Inter Miami
Leagues Cup 2025: Inter Miami vs Necaxa | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Necaxa forward Tomas Badaloni (9) heads the ball as he defends on a corner kick during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Leagues Cup 2025: Inter Miami vs Necaxa
Leagues Cup 2025: Necaxa vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the winning kick, as Inter Miami defeats Necaxa on penalties in a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs Necaxa
Leagues Cup: Necaxa vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks off the pitch after leaving the game during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Necaxa in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Leagues Cup: Necaxa vs Inter Miami
Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs Necaxa | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8), left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Necaxa in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Leagues Cup Necaxa Inter Miami Soccer
Leagues Cup Inter Miami Necaxa Soccer | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a tumble in a clash with Necaxa defenders Alexis Pena, top, and Cristian Calderon, bottom, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Leagues Cup Inter Miami Necaxa Soccer
Leagues Cup Necaxa Inter Miami Soccer | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Necaxa forward Ricardo Monreal (30) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Inter Miami during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Necaxa vs Inter Miami
Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Necaxa | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami fans in the stands react as Necaxa players celebrate a possible goal, before the whistle was blown for offside, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Necaxa
Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Necaxa vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) looks for an opening past Necaxa players including forward Raul Sanchez, left, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Necaxa vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami vs Necaxa | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Necaxa forward Tomas Badaloni (9) reacts after an unsuccessful kick during a penalty shoot out against Inter Miami, in a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Necaxa vs Inter Miami Leagues Cup 2025
Inter Miami vs Necaxa Leagues Cup 2025 | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul heads a ball over Necaxa midfielders Tomas Jacob , center, and Jose Rodriguez (29) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Necaxa vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami vs Necaxa | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, comes under pressure from Necaxa forward Kevin Rosero, bottom, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

