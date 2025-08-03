Football

Inter Miami Vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup: Herons Win On Penalties Despite Lionel Messi Injury

Lionel Messi's hamstring injury was an early cause for concern, but did not deter Inter Miami from notching up a come-from-behind penalty shootout victory over Necaxa in the Leagues Cup on Sunday (August 3, 2025). Jordi Alba had the tying goal on a header that made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time to force the shootout, which Inter Miami won 5-4. Luis Suarez had the winning penalty kick. Messi was injured around the eighth minute when he fell while being challenged by a pair of defenders near the penalty area. He was subbed out in the 11th and the severity of the injury is not known yet.