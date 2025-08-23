Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

Akshay Kumar On Haiwaan

Earlier, when Akshay was asked about the film’s title, he jokingly told Hindustan Times, “This is something that was written in my destiny. First, I did a film called Insaan. Then after that, I did Jaanwar. Now I’m doing Haiwaan. So the trilogy is complete — Insaan, Jaanwar, Haiwaan," and added, "It’s not something that was planned this way."