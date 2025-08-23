Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan start shooting for Haiwaan
The upcoming film is directed by Priyadarshan
It marks reunion of Saif and Akshay after 17 years
Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film with Priyadarshan has gone on floors today, August 23. Titled Haiwaan, the film marks Kumar and Khan's reunion after 17 years, after their 2008 film, Tashan, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Akshay, Saif begin shooting for Haiwaan
The shoot has begun in Kochi, and in a video shared by Akshay on Instagram, both he and Saif are seen sharing a cheeky moment, with Priyadarshan and others present there.
In the video, Akshay can be seen holding the clapperboard, wearing a T-shirt with ‘Saint’ written on it. Saif says, "You should wear ‘Devil’ instead." Akshay, pointing at Saif, tells Priyadarshan, “This Devil you don’t know about. But I know this Devil very well."
Sharing the video from the set, Akshay wrote, "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan…Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :))" and added, "Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! (sic)"
Haiwaan is said to be the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead. The Hera Pheri director announced the film in July by sharing a picture featuring Saif and Akshay from the India vs England Test match at Lord’s Cricket Stadium, London.
The upcoming film is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, and jointly backed by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.
Veteran actor Asrani has confirmed to BBC Hindi that he is also part of Haiwaan.
Akshay Kumar On Haiwaan
Earlier, when Akshay was asked about the film’s title, he jokingly told Hindustan Times, “This is something that was written in my destiny. First, I did a film called Insaan. Then after that, I did Jaanwar. Now I’m doing Haiwaan. So the trilogy is complete — Insaan, Jaanwar, Haiwaan," and added, "It’s not something that was planned this way."