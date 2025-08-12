Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Arshad Warsi And Akshay Kumar's Courtroom Clash Leaves Saurabh Shukla Frustrated

Jolly LLB 3 teaser featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi was unveiled on Tuesday. The courtroom drama will release in theatres on September 19.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jolly LLB 3 teaser
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off in Jolly LLB 3 teaser Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as Jollys leave Saurabh Shukla frustrated in Jolly LLB 3 teaser

  • Akshay and Arshad indulge in hilarious courtroom banter

  • The film will release on September 19, 2025

The makers of Jolly LLB 3 released the teaser for the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The courtroom satire will see Arshad Warsi's advocate Jolly from the first part (2013) and Akshay Kumar's advocate Jolly from the second part (2017). The third instalment of the franchise will witness a hilarious face-off between the sharp-tongued Jolly Jagadishwar Mishra (Kumar) and the jugadu Jolly Jagdish Tyagi (Warsi).

Huma will reprise her role of Pushpa Pandey from the second instalment. Saurabh Shukla is returning as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, who finds himself trapped in the clash of two Jollys, inside and outside the courtroom.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser

The 1 minute 30 seconds long teaser introduces us to advocate Tyagi, aka Jolly, from Meerut, and Mishra, aka Jolly, from Kanpur. Jolly from Meerut assures that he is a changed man now. When he confronts Jolly from Kanpur, both turn the courtroom into a battlefield.

Akshay and Arshad indulge in hilarious banter using their wit and intelligence, and the frustrated Judge Tripathi says now two Jollys have come to ruin his life. “Ek Jolly toh sambhalta nahi tha… ab ye do Jolly aa gaye hain, main kya karunga bhai?” (One Jolly was hard enough to handle… and now there are two of them, what am I supposed to do, man?)," he exclaims.

Jolly LLB 3 is directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed the previous films. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, and Amrita Rao is also making her comeback in the franchise.

It is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Dimple Kharbanda, and Naren Kumar. Jolly LLB 3 will hit the screens on September 19, 2025.

