Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Arshad Warsi And Akshay Kumar's Courtroom Clash Leaves Saurabh Shukla Frustrated

Akshay and Arshad indulge in hilarious banter using their wit and intelligence, and the frustrated Judge Tripathi says now two Jollys have come to ruin his life. “Ek Jolly toh sambhalta nahi tha… ab ye do Jolly aa gaye hain, main kya karunga bhai?” (One Jolly was hard enough to handle… and now there are two of them, what am I supposed to do, man?)," he exclaims.