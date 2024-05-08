Confirmed: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast Of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Reunites With Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi

For the past couple of days, there were speculations that Huma Qureshi has joined the cast of Subhash Kapoor's ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Now the actress has finally confirmed that she is part of the upcoming courtroom dramedy, which will see Arshad Warsi's lawyer Jolly from the first part (2013) pitted against Akshay Kumar's lawyer Jolly from the second part (2017). Now, in the third instalment, the actress will reprise her role of Pushpa Pandey from the second instalment.