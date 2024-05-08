Art & Entertainment

Confirmed: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast Of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Reunites With Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi

Sharing pictures of her from the sets of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Huma Qureshi wrote, “Pushpa Pandey is back.”

For the past couple of days, there were speculations that Huma Qureshi has joined the cast of Subhash Kapoor's ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Now the actress has finally confirmed that she is part of the upcoming courtroom dramedy, which will see Arshad Warsi's lawyer Jolly from the first part (2013) pitted against Akshay Kumar's lawyer Jolly from the second part (2017). Now, in the third instalment, the actress will reprise her role of Pushpa Pandey from the second instalment.

Confirming the same, Huma shared three pictures of her on her Instagram handle, and it featured her in a white kurti with floral motifs, which she paired with a pink dupatta and earrings. She captioned the pictures as, “Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink (pink flower emoji) #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar (camera emoji).”

For those caught unaware, Huma will play Akshay Kumar's wife in the franchise. With ‘Jolly LLB 3’, the actress is all set to reunite with Akshay after ‘Bell Bottom’ (2021) and Arshad Warsi after ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ (2014).

Coming to the upcoming film ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have already started shooting for the film. Akshay shared a fun video from the sets featuring him, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The clip featured Arshad warning everyone to beware of "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Next up, Akshay introduces himself as the "original" Jolly. Sharing it, Akshay had written, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

As for ‘Jolly LLB’, released in 2013, it starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles along with Amrita Rao. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi featured in ‘Jolly LLB 2’, a spiritual sequel to ‘Jolly LLB’.

Besides ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Arshad and Akshay will also be seen together in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, the third instalment of the comedy franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is slated to release in cinemas this Christmas on December 20. The two actors have previously collaborated for Farhad Samji's 2022 action comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

