After much anticipation, ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is now on floors. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Instagram to share that the makers have started the production. He also revealed that he will be sharing the screen with Arshad Warsi in the third film of the franchise. As fans are excited to see these actors together, a recent report has revealed that Huma Qureshi will also be seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Huma Qureshi has now joined the cast of ‘Jolly LLB 3.’ The actor had previously played the role of Pushpa Mishra in ‘Jolly LLB 2’ which was released in 2017. The shoot of this third film of the franchise has already kickstarted in Rajasthan. Quoting a source, the news report confirmed that the actor will be seen in the film.
The source said, “Huma Qureshi will be joining the cast of Jolly LLB 3. She is traveling to Ajmer today to begin filming for the project.”
Earlier, Kumar and Warsi had introduced themselves as Jagdishwar Mishra and Jagdish Tyagi respectively. Both the actors have played the role of Jolly in both the films of the franchise. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride!! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.” Take a look at the video here.
While a lot of details about ‘Jolly LLB 3’ have been kept under wraps, it has been speculated that the film will continue to revolve around the Indian Judiciary System. The film is expected to be a situational comedy with a clash between the two Jollys - portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi - with Saurabh Shukla assuming the role of the judge. The filmmakers have selected a pertinent case, which is more intricate than those featured in the previous installments.
‘Jolly LLB 3’ is being helmed by Subhash Kapoor and it is set to release in 2025.