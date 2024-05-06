While a lot of details about ‘Jolly LLB 3’ have been kept under wraps, it has been speculated that the film will continue to revolve around the Indian Judiciary System. The film is expected to be a situational comedy with a clash between the two Jollys - portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi - with Saurabh Shukla assuming the role of the judge. The filmmakers have selected a pertinent case, which is more intricate than those featured in the previous installments.