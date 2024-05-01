Art & Entertainment

Huma Qureshi Reveals What Perks Her Up Even When She Is ‘Sleep Deprived’

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project 'Gulabi', shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.

Advertisement

Instagram
Huma Qureshi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project 'Gulabi', shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.

The 'Maharani' star took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her stepping into a bookstore. The actress seems to be at the airport when she spots her maiden novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' kept in the “highlight” section in the bookstore.

She captioned it: “No matter how sleep deprived…..This always perks me up.”

Huma also shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film 'Gulabi', where she will be essaying the role of an auto-rickshaw driver. The shoot was taking place in a desert region. A glimpse also showed camels in the distance.

Advertisement

info_icon

“Aaj ka office #Gulabi,” the actress wrote as the caption.

Talking about 'Gulabi', which is directed by Vipul Mehta, is based on a true story. It tells the journey of a brave auto-rickshaw driver who inspired women to reclaim their destinies.

Huma’s debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' is themed around “magic, wonder and resilience”. In the story, the protagonist, Zeba, wears her hijab as a cape and turns into a relatable symbol of strength in the face of challenges.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup
  6. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: SIT Notice To Prajwal Revanna In Alleged 'Sex Tapes' Case; Dalvir Singh Goldy Joins AAP Day After Quitting Congress
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India