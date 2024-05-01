Huma Qureshi Reveals What Perks Her Up Even When She Is ‘Sleep Deprived’

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project 'Gulabi', shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.
She captioned it: “No matter how sleep deprived…..This always perks me up.”
Huma also shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film 'Gulabi', where she will be essaying the role of an auto-rickshaw driver. The shoot was taking place in a desert region. A glimpse also showed camels in the distance.
“Aaj ka office #Gulabi,” the actress wrote as the caption.
Talking about 'Gulabi', which is directed by Vipul Mehta, is based on a true story. It tells the journey of a brave auto-rickshaw driver who inspired women to reclaim their destinies.
Huma’s debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' is themed around “magic, wonder and resilience”. In the story, the protagonist, Zeba, wears her hijab as a cape and turns into a relatable symbol of strength in the face of challenges.