Cover-Up Review | Laura Poitras’ Documentary Is A Laser Blast Between Journalism And Power

Poitras and Obenhaus are traversing vast ground, hacking through decades of Hersh’s rebellious career. A mission like this is bound to have nagging erasures, oversights and areas demanding sharper highlighting. Sans the safety net of the Times, how did Hersh get back on his feet? Cover-Up flashes through these transitions rather briskly, flattening out difference and intensity among spells of activity. Darting silent archival footage on his beaver-minded younger self is more immediately persuasive than entire verbal stretches. We also wonder how his defining values got instilled so unshakably. A sense of his foundation, his toughening conviction comes off as pat and neatly formed. Principles have their roots somewhere; sticking them through political isolation calls for great certainty. Where’s the growth and trajectory? The documentary tends to skate through high points, amping up drama and terror before slumping into a predictable, unjagged character study. When a regime consolidates its grip, even dissidents fall in line. Even now at 88, Hersh stands out, dogged and undeterred. Increasingly, Cover-Up gets too wide, its enquiry diminishing in specificity. Nonetheless, there’s impassioned force here, making it essential viewing.