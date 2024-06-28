How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star

Duchovny and Jolie starred together in the thriller 'Playing God' in 1997. The 'Californication' star appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live and explained how he knew the actress would become such a big star one day. "I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie," Duchovny quipped while speaking with host Andy Cohen, reports people.com. To which, Cohen asked, "Really?" and the actor said: "Yeah, because I was casting, I was part of the casting of, I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody we've gotta cast her."