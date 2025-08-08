Victoria Mboko, of Canada, poses with the trophy after her win over Naomi Osaka, of Japan, in final action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Victoria Mboko, of Canada, hoists the trophy following her win over Naomi Osaka, of Japan, in final action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Victoria Mboko, center front, of Canada, poses with the ball crew following her win over Naomi Osaka, of Japan, in final action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Victoria Mboko, of Canada, celebrates after her win over Naomi Osaka, of Japan, in final action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Victoria Mboko, left, of Canada, is congratulated after her win by Naomi Osaka, right, of Japan, in final action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Victoria Mboko, of Canada, in final action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Victoria Mboko, of Canada, serves during final action against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves during final action against Victoria Mboko, of Canada, at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Victoria Mboko, of Canada, during final action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Naomi Osaka, right, of Japan, serves during final action against Victoria Mboko, of Canada, at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.