Tennis

Canadian Open: 18-Year-Old Victoria Mboko Beats Naomi Osaka In Final, Clinches First WTA Tour Title

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko completed a dream run to the Canadian Open title on Friday (August 8, 2025), overcoming a slow start to beat Japanese star Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. The 18-year-old Mboko — who will jump from 85th to 25th in the world — won her first WTA Tour title and joined Faye Urban in 1969 and Bianca Andreescu in 2019 as the only Canadians to win the home event in the open era. Mboko dropped to her knees after Osaka fired a shot into the net as a raucous packed house burst into cheers around centre court. The winner ran to hug her family and coaches in the courtside box.