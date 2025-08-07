Carlos Alcaraz Aims For World Number One Ranking By 2026

Carlos Alcaraz revealed he aims to regain his world number one ranking by the end of the year.
The Spaniard is currently second in the rankings behind Jannik Sinner, who beat Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month.
Sinner claimed victory at the Australian Open before falling to Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set battle at the French Open. Remarkably, between them, the two players have captured each of the last seven Grand Slam titles.
Alcaraz’s defeat at Wimbledon was the first Grand Slam final defeat in his career so far after five previous wins in such matches.
The 22-year-old was not downhearted after the loss, and following a break in his hometown, he is ready for the Cincinnati Open.
“Even if I lost, I left the court proud after Wimbledon,” said Alcaraz. “But the goals can change during the second half of the season.
“My goal is to keep doing the right thing and improving. I want to enjoy my time on and off the court.
“But I also want to try and recover the number one ranking by the end of the year.
“I took a week off, not doing anything. Then I started training at home and visiting with friends and family. Just being at home in the summer - I couldn't believe it.
“I tried to make the most of my time. I wanted to come strong to Cincy.”