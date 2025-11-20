UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

UK warns Russia over Yantar spy ship operating near Scottish waters and targeting RAF pilots.
Defence Secretary Healey calls for increased munitions production and expanded drone factories.
Russian Embassy rejects claims, calling the vessel an oceanographic research ship.
The UK on Wednesday issued a warning to Russia over a spy ship operating near its waters north of Scotland, after it reportedly directed lasers at Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey, speaking in London, cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against moving the vessel further into British territorial waters and emphasised the need for the UK to “step up” munitions production amid global tensions, including “armed conflict” between India and Pakistan.
PTI reported that RAF pilots have been monitoring the Russian ship Yantar since it entered the UK’s wider waters in recent weeks, citing threats to the country’s undersea infrastructure.
“My message to Russia and to Putin is this: We see you. We know what you're doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready," Healey said.
“We deployed a Royal Navy frigate to monitor and RAF P-8 planes to monitor and track this vessel’s every move, during which the Yantar directed lasers at our pilots. That Russian action is deeply dangerous, and this is the second time this year that this ship, the Yantar, has deployed to UK waters," the minister added.
The Russian Embassy in London dismissed the claims as “provocative” and “Russophobic,” stating the frigate was “an oceanographic research vessel.”
“Endless accusations and suspicions of the British leadership only raise a smile. The actions of our country do not affect the interests of the United Kingdom and are not aimed at undermining its security. We are not interested in British underwater communications,” an embassy spokesperson said. “We urge the British side to refrain from destructive steps that exacerbate the crisis phenomena on the European continent.”
According to PTI, the UK maintains that the Yantar is part of a Russian programme run by the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research (GUGI), capable of peacetime surveillance and sabotage during conflict.
“It is a demonstration, if you like, of a British readiness to act, a British capability to act, because, make no mistake, we will not tolerate a threat to the British people’s essential connections under water,” Healey said.
The Defence Secretary warned of a “new era of hard power” amid global instability. “Our world is changing. It is less predictable. It is more dangerous. And in the last year alone, we’ve seen the Israel-Iran war bring the Middle East close to the very brink, armed conflict break out between India and Pakistan, Chinese spies targeting our democracy at home, Putin escalate still further his war in Ukraine,” he said.
He added, “And in just this last year, we’ve also seen Europe’s skies plagued by drone disruptions, we’ve seen Russian incursions into NATO airspace double, and we’ve seen 90,000 cyber attacks on the UK defence system alone. This is a new era of threat. It demands a new era for defence, an era of hard power, strong allies and of sure diplomacy. And as the threat grows, Britain must step up, and we are.”
Reported PTI, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said at least 13 sites across the UK have been identified to enhance warfighting readiness by establishing “factories of the future.” Feasibility studies for new energetics factories producing munitions and military explosives have been funded to enable high-volume production as early as next year.
Healey said, “We are making defence an engine for growth, unambiguously backing British jobs and British skills as we make the UK better ready to fight and better able to deter future conflicts.” He also revealed that two new drone factories will open this week, signalling the UK’s leading role in defence innovation.
