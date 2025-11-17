ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin
The final installment of the “Sincaraz” rivalry for 2025 went to Jannik Sinner. The second-ranked Sinner beat top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 7-5 for the ATP Finals trophy on Sunday in the sixth meeting this year between the two players who are dominating men’s tennis. Sinner defended the title before his home Italian fans for only his second victory over Alcaraz this year after also beating the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final. Alcaraz had already secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking and was contesting his first final at the event for the year’s top eight players.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE