ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

The final installment of the “Sincaraz” rivalry for 2025 went to Jannik Sinner. The second-ranked Sinner beat top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 7-5 for the ATP Finals trophy on Sunday in the sixth meeting this year between the two players who are dominating men’s tennis. Sinner defended the title before his home Italian fans for only his second victory over Alcaraz this year after also beating the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final. Alcaraz had already secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking and was contesting his first final at the event for the year’s top eight players.

ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy after winning the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the trophy after winning the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Italy's Jannik Sinner with fans after winning the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and winner Italy's Jannik Sinner stand on the podium after the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds runners-up trophy after losing the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Italy's Jannik Sinner, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP /Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after winning the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
ATP World Tour Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hug after the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
ATP World Tour Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
