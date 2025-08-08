Cincinnati Open: Venus Williams Loses To Jessica Bouzas Maneiro In First Round

The 22-year-old Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-final at the Canadian Open, was not born when Venus Williams won the first four Majors of her career

  • Venus Williams accepted a wild card in her first WTA 1000 tournament since the 2024 Miami Open

  • Legend expected to next compete in the US Open as a wildcard in the mixed doubles

  • Her participation in the women's singles remains to be seen

Venus Williams fell at the first hurdle of the Cincinnati Open after she was beaten in straight sets by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. 

Bouzas Maneiro overcame the American, who she described as a "legend" after their encounter, 6-4 6-4 to book her place in the next round of the WTA 1000 event. 

Williams accepted a wild card in her first WTA 1000 tournament since the 2024 Miami Open, having made a winning return to action last month at the Washington Open in July. 

Despite flashes of the form that earned her seven grand slam titles, Williams proved no match for Bouzas Maneiro, who will face Leylah Fernandez in the second round. 

Williams roared back from a double-break down in the first set to level the match at 4-4, but a poor service game saw her opponent take the early lead.

A similar shift of momentum occurred in the second set when Williams reversed an 0-2 deficit and kept things close despite another exchange of breaks.

However, the Spaniard earned three match points to seal her progression, and though Williams saved one, she was unable to deny Bouzas Maneiro a second time. 

Bouzas Maneiro, who reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-final last week in Montreal, was not born when Williams won the first four majors of her career. 

And though there was a 23-year age gap between her and Williams, the world number 51 acknowledged the difficulties she faced throughout the contest. 

"It wasn't easy at all. She's a legend. It's a privilege to play against her," Bouzas Maneiro said in her on-court interview. 

"For me, it's like a dream. I never thought that I could play against Venus Williams, but here I am. So I'm just lucky for that.

"I mean, it was tough to play against her. I was trying to put a lot of intensity, but I had no rhythm. And yeah, she hits so hard.

"So I wasn't ready, maybe, but I was trying to be focused, because, of course, it's not easy to play against her. I had to be positive and take it point by point."

Williams is expected to next grace the court at the US Open, a tournament she has won twice in her career, having been named as a wildcard in the mixed doubles. 

She will partner Reilly Opelka in the revamped tournament, though her participation in the women's singles remains to be seen. 

