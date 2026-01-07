Arsenal Vs Liverpool: Premier League Leaders Have A Point To Prove Against Defending Champions - Arteta

Arsenal sit atop the English Premier League 2025-26 table with 48 points from 20 games
With an equal number of games played, fourth-placed Liverpool find themselves 14 points off the top
The Reds won the previous edition with 84 points, 10 more than second-placed Gunners
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal "have a point to prove" when they host reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Thursday.
The Gunners are currently six points ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who are in second and third respectively, after winning each of their last five games in the competition.
Arsenal have won their last two home Premier League matches against the holders, beating City in both 2023-24 and 2024-25. They last did so in three consecutive league seasons between 1961-62 and 1963-64, when they beat Tottenham, Ipswich Town and Everton.
The north London side have been given an 86.2% chance of ending their 22-year wait to lift the trophy this season by the Opta supercomputer.
Liverpool's probability of retaining their title, meanwhile, is 0.07% after a turbulent period between September and November.
The Reds beat Arsenal 1-0 in August courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, and Arteta is now seeking a strong performance against Arne Slot's side.
"[I'm] Excited. It's a massive game against the champions of the last Premier League," said Arteta.
"We have a point to prove. We're going to have our crowd creating an amazing atmosphere.
"We are top of the table, we play at home against a really good opponent. We want to maintain our position. To do that, we're going to have to be excellent throughout the game. That's the point we have to prove."
Arsenal have won their last seven home Premier League matches – only once under Arteta have they had a longer home league winning run, winning 10 consecutively between April and December 2022.
However, against no side have Arsenal lost more Premier League games than they have against Liverpool (26, level with Manchester United).
Arteta believes their home support at the Emirates Stadium will be vital to picking up three points against Liverpool.
"There is nothing like it. You become a different player," added Arteta.
"Your emotional status is better, your level is better, your confidence is better. They encourage you to perform actions with aggression, with a lot of determination, and it lifts the whole team.
"It makes such a difference. We become a different team. The level of energy, commitment, confidence and desire is transmitted by them. We need them [on Thursday]."