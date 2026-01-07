Arsenal Vs Liverpool: Premier League Leaders Have A Point To Prove Against Defending Champions - Arteta

Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 in August 2025 thanks to a Dominik Szoboszlai free kick, and Mikel Arteta is now seeking a strong performance against Arne Slot's side. Against no side have the Gunners lost more English Premier League games than they have against the Reds (26, level with Manchester United)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal sit atop the English Premier League 2025-26 table with 48 points from 20 games

  • With an equal number of games played, fourth-placed Liverpool find themselves 14 points off the top

  • The Reds won the previous edition with 84 points, 10 more than second-placed Gunners

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal "have a point to prove" when they host reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Thursday.

The Gunners are currently six points ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who are in second and third respectively, after winning each of their last five games in the competition.

Arsenal have won their last two home Premier League matches against the holders, beating City in both 2023-24 and 2024-25. They last did so in three consecutive league seasons between 1961-62 and 1963-64, when they beat Tottenham, Ipswich Town and Everton.

Arsenal beat Bournemouth to extend their lead at the top of the table last weekend - null
Arsenal Vs Liverpool Preview, English Premier League: What's Expected And Players To Watch

BY Stats Perform

The north London side have been given an 86.2% chance of ending their 22-year wait to lift the trophy this season by the Opta supercomputer.

Liverpool's probability of retaining their title, meanwhile, is 0.07% after a turbulent period between September and November.

The Reds beat Arsenal 1-0 in August courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, and Arteta is now seeking a strong performance against Arne Slot's side.

"[I'm] Excited. It's a massive game against the champions of the last Premier League," said Arteta.

"We have a point to prove. We're going to have our crowd creating an amazing atmosphere.

Related Content
Related Content
info_icon

"We are top of the table, we play at home against a really good opponent. We want to maintain our position. To do that, we're going to have to be excellent throughout the game. That's the point we have to prove."

Arsenal have won their last seven home Premier League matches – only once under Arteta have they had a longer home league winning run, winning 10 consecutively between April and December 2022.

However, against no side have Arsenal lost more Premier League games than they have against Liverpool (26, level with Manchester United).

Mikel Arteta wants January signings - null
Premier League 2025-26: Mikel Arteta Hints At Signings As January Transfer Window Approaches

BY Stats Perform

Arteta believes their home support at the Emirates Stadium will be vital to picking up three points against Liverpool.

"There is nothing like it. You become a different player," added Arteta.

"Your emotional status is better, your level is better, your confidence is better. They encourage you to perform actions with aggression, with a lot of determination, and it lifts the whole team.

"It makes such a difference. We become a different team. The level of energy, commitment, confidence and desire is transmitted by them. We need them [on Thursday]."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  3. Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Meets British Influencer KSI In Mumbai - Check Pictures

  4. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

  5. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

  4. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  4. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  5. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark