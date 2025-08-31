Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Eye Victory Against Gunners - Check Playing XIs

Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Bukayo Saka celebrates with Viktor Gyokeres, right, after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP

Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 3 clash at Anfield on Sunday, 31 August. Reigning champions Liverpool, fresh from two opening wins including a 3-2 thriller at Newcastle, face an Arsenal side who have also started strong with victories over Manchester United and Leeds. Liverpool topped last season with 84 points for their 20th league crown, while Arsenal, 13-time champions, are chasing their first Premier League title since 2004. Get Liverpool vs Arsenal live updates right here.

31 Aug 2025, 08:33:12 pm IST Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Your Reds to take on Arsenal 👊 #LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2025 ⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴



©️ Gabriel skippers the side

↩️ Merino into midfield

🔙 Martinelli returns to the starting XI



Bring the fight, Gunners 💪 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2025

31 Aug 2025, 08:27:40 pm IST Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Head To Head The two teams are meeting for the 245th time. Liverpool lead Arsenal 95-83 in the head-to-head record with 66 draws. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six league games against the Reds. Last season, Liverpool topped the table with 84 points, 10 clear of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. And both sides played out 2-2 draws twice. Goal scorers were: Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino for Arsenal, and Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool at the Emirates; Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz for Liverpool, and Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino for Arsenal at Anfield.

