Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Eye Victory Against Gunners - Check Playing XIs

The two teams are meeting for the 245th time. Liverpool lead Arsenal 95-83 in the head-to-head record with 66 draws. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six league games against the Reds.
Last season, Liverpool topped the table with 84 points, 10 clear of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. And both sides played out 2-2 draws twice. Goal scorers were: Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino for Arsenal, and Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool at the Emirates; Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz for Liverpool, and Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino for Arsenal at Anfield.
The Premier League 2025-26, Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and fans can also stream it online via JioHotstar.
Hello and good evening, folks! How’s your Sunday going? We’ve got big plans lined up for you as Liverpool take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2025-26. Stay tuned for live updates, kickoff is at 9 PM IST.