Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Eye Victory Against Gunners - Check Playing XIs

Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Get live scores and updates from the Matchday 3 EPL fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, 31 August, at Anfield

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26 updates and highlights
Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Bukayo Saka celebrates with Viktor Gyokeres, right, after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP
Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 3 clash at Anfield on Sunday, 31 August. Reigning champions Liverpool, fresh from two opening wins including a 3-2 thriller at Newcastle, face an Arsenal side who have also started strong with victories over Manchester United and Leeds. Liverpool topped last season with 84 points for their 20th league crown, while Arsenal, 13-time champions, are chasing their first Premier League title since 2004. Get Liverpool vs Arsenal live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Head To Head

The two teams are meeting for the 245th time. Liverpool lead Arsenal 95-83 in the head-to-head record with 66 draws. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six league games against the Reds.

Last season, Liverpool topped the table with 84 points, 10 clear of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. And both sides played out 2-2 draws twice. Goal scorers were: Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino for Arsenal, and Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool at the Emirates; Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz for Liverpool, and Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino for Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Premier League 2025-26, Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and fans can also stream it online via JioHotstar.

Liverpool Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and good evening, folks! How’s your Sunday going? We’ve got big plans lined up for you as Liverpool take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2025-26. Stay tuned for live updates, kickoff is at 9 PM IST.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Raza Lifts Zimbabwe To 277 As Sri Lanka Bowlers Pull Back In Middle Overs

  2. ‘Pairing Of MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Will Be Worth Watching’: Manoj Tiwary Bats For MSD Mentorship Role In India

  3. Lalit Modi Defends 2008 IPL Slapgate Video After Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Release

  4. Who Is Davina Perrin? Teenage Sensation That Scored Fastest Women's The Hundred Ton

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025: Polish Star Survives Scare To Reach New York Grand Slam Fourth Round

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

  4. US Open 2025: Djokovic Feeling ‘Young As Ever’ Despite Back Issues Ahead Of Second Week

  5. US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  2. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  3. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  4. Brij Bhushan Slams Alleged Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi, Mother at Bihar Rally

  5. Flood, Partition, Memory: The Ties That Still Bind India And Pakistan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  2. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

  3. Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals

  4. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  5. PM Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Crisis; India Reaffirms Push for Peace

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars