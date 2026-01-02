Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham, Premier League: Tom Cairney Strikes Late To Rescue Point
Crystal Palace and Fulham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, with both sides pushing for maximum points early in the year. Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the hosts the lead just before half-time with a powerful header, his first in open play in some time and a boost for the Eagles amid their winless run. Fulham responded after the break, with Tom Cairney coming off the bench to fire home a stunning equaliser late in the game, ensuring both teams shared the spoils. The visitors also threatened to snatch all three points in stoppage time, but key interventions kept the score level. The result leaves both Palace and Fulham with valuable points as they look to climb the Premier League table.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE