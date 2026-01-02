Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham, Premier League: Tom Cairney Strikes Late To Rescue Point

Crystal Palace and Fulham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, with both sides pushing for maximum points early in the year. Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the hosts the lead just before half-time with a powerful header, his first in open play in some time and a boost for the Eagles amid their winless run. Fulham responded after the break, with Tom Cairney coming off the bench to fire home a stunning equaliser late in the game, ensuring both teams shared the spoils. The visitors also threatened to snatch all three points in stoppage time, but key interventions kept the score level. The result leaves both Palace and Fulham with valuable points as they look to climb the Premier League table.

Fulham's Tom Cairney (right) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, center, battles for the ball with Fulham's Sander Berge, left, and Jorge Cuenca during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, left, and Fulham's Sander Berge battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, left, and Fulham's Sasa Lukic battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, left, and Fulham's Raul Jimenez battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
