Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

Bulgaria has adopted the euro, becoming the eurozone’s 21st member, with a short transition period alongside the lev.
Dual pricing and flexible payment options will remain in place for several months to ease the currency changeover.
Leaders say euro adoption marks a major milestone in EU integration and is expected to boost economic stability and growth.
Bulgaria has officially adopted the euro as its national currency, becoming the 21st country to join the eurozone, nearly two decades after entering the European Union. The transition will take place gradually, with the Bulgarian lev remaining in circulation alongside the euro until the end of January, after which the euro will become the sole legal tender from February 1.
During the transition period, prices will be displayed in both euros and leva until August 8 to help consumers adjust. Throughout January, shoppers may pay in either currency, though retailers must return change in a single currency, primarily euros. Businesses can choose whether to accept mixed-currency payments, provided this policy is clearly communicated.
Technical adjustments to banking systems are underway, and once completed, ATMs will dispense only euros. Throughout 2026, citizens will be able to exchange levs for euros free of charge at banks until mid-year, and later with possible fees. The Bulgarian National Bank will continue to offer free exchanges, and postal branches will also provide conversion services.
Political leaders have described the move as a landmark step in Bulgaria’s European integration. President Rumen Radev called euro adoption a strategic decision at a challenging time, while parliamentary and government leaders highlighted expectations of economic stability, growth, and higher living standards as the country fully enters the eurozone.