Inter Milan Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Gunners Boss Mikel Arteta Wants 'Urgency' From His Players

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to approach their Champions League clash with "urgency" as they look to keep building momentum in a busy season.
Arsenal are still fighting for silverware on four fronts, sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League standings, with the Opta supercomputer making them heavy favourites in both.
They are given a 90.3% chance of clinching a first league title since 2004, while their hopes of lifting Europe's top prize sit at 25%.
Arsenal come into this game having dropped points in a frustrating 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the English top-flight, and following their meeting with Inter at San Siro, they face old rivals Manchester United in the league.
But Arteta says his focus only goes as far as Tuesday's match.
"Every game in the Champions League, when you have the opportunity to achieve something, you have to grab it," he told reporters.
"We're really going to have to earn it against a top, top side, we know that. And then we prepare every game obviously to win it, and the urgency is going to be the same.
"We keep tricking the players – the next one is the most important one this season, and then three days later it's the same!
"That's the demands, that's the expectations that we have, that's the standard that we have set as well as a team and as a club, and we are living with that, with joy, with enthusiasm and with a lot of energy as requested."
If Arsenal win this game, they will set their longest-ever winning streak in the Champions League (seven).
They have won each of their last six in the competition by an aggregate score of 17-1, keeping five clean sheets.
However, Inter have won two of the previous three clashes between the sides (L1), including one over an Arteta-led Arsenal in last season's league phase (1-0 in November 2024).
"They have some different players in the team, a different coach as well," Arteta said of Inter.
"I think the task is going to be equally difficult, but I think we had, watching it back, a really strong performance here. The margin that we lost the game by was a penalty – obviously, we all saw what happened there, and were very disappointed.
"We're going to know tomorrow how they set up. We have a very clear idea of what we have to do to win the game, and what we need to apply to be better than them.
"We are very clear about what we have to do to play the game we want to play, and then you deserve it. It has to be when we have the opportunity to score the goal, and then dominate these things, which are vital."