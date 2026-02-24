Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Yellow Horde Aim To Continue The FairyTale Run

Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of 2nd leg of the play-off at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Italy on February 24, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Bodo/Glimt will enter with a two goal advantage in the 2nd leg of the UCL 2025-26 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Italy on February 24, 2026. X/Bodo/Glimt
Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the play-off between Bodo/Glimt and Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Italy on February 24, 2026. Nerazzurri suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat in the first leg of the which could send them out of the UCL Round of 16 for the first time since 2020/21. The Italian Giants have been on a downward trend in the competition, losing four of the last five matches, which include back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal in the last two home games. They will have to make a spectacular comeback in the knockout match by 3 plus goals to avoid a half-time burden. On the other hand, Bodo/Glimt are just one step away from becoming the first Norwegian team to qualify from a knockout stage in the UCL after Lillestrom in 1987/88.
LIVE UPDATES

Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Matches: 1

Bodo/Glimt: 1

Inter Milan: 0

Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 1st Leg Score

Bodo Glimt dominated the first leg of the play-off clash against Inter Milan and are currently leading with a 3-1 aggregate score.

Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Details

The second leg of the UCL play-off between Bodo/Glimt and Inter Milan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin on February 25, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST.

Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hi There!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the play-off between Bodo/Glimt and Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Italy on February 24, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Published At:
