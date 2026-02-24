Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Yellow Horde Aim To Continue The FairyTale Run

Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Matches: 1
Bodo/Glimt: 1
Inter Milan: 0
Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 1st Leg Score
Bodo Glimt dominated the first leg of the play-off clash against Inter Milan and are currently leading with a 3-1 aggregate score.
Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Details
The second leg of the UCL play-off between Bodo/Glimt and Inter Milan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin on February 25, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST.
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the play-off between Bodo/Glimt and Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Italy on February 24, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.