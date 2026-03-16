IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Not Seeking Replacements For Injured Harshit Rana And Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders will not replace injured Harshit Rana while hoping Matheesha Pathirana returns later in IPL, backing their current pace attack options

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KKR Not Seeking Replacements For Injured Harshit Rana And Matheesha Pathirana
Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders will not sign replacements for Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the IPL season

  • Rana has been ruled out after undergoing knee surgery following an injury before the T20 World Cup

  • KKR expect Pathirana to recover during the season and rely on existing pacers for now

The build-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League has brought a few unexpected challenges for the Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL). While the three-time champions have strengthened their squad during the auction, injuries and availability concerns surrounding some key fast bowlers have created fresh talking points ahead of the tournament.

Among the biggest concerns is the absence of Indian pacer Harshit Rana, who will miss the season due to injury. At the same time, there remains uncertainty around Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana, although the franchise appears confident about his possible return later in the campaign. Despite these setbacks, the Knight Riders’ management has decided not to rush into naming replacements.

KKR back existing bowling depth despite injury concerns

Even with two pace-bowling setbacks, Kolkata’s management believes the current squad has enough options to handle the situation. The franchise already has several Indian fast bowlers in the lineup, including Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Deep, giving the team enough depth to navigate the tournament without adding another player.

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The situation with Pathirana is slightly different. The Sri Lankan pacer, who was bought for a hefty INR 18 crore at the IPL auction, is currently recovering from injury but has not been ruled out of the season. Reports suggest the franchise expects him to become available at some stage during the tournament, which is why they are not actively looking for a replacement right now.

Harshit Rana’s injury setback leaves big gap

Rana’s absence is a notable blow for Kolkata because of the impact he had in recent IPL seasons. The right-arm pacer had developed into a dependable wicket-taking option and was also improving as a lower-order batter. His performances over the past two campaigns made him an important part of the Knight Riders’ bowling unit.

However, a knee injury sustained during a warm-up match before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 forced him to undergo surgery, ruling him out of both the global tournament and the IPL season. Medical advice suggests he requires an extended recovery period before returning to competitive cricket.

For now, the Knight Riders appear willing to rely on their existing bowling resources rather than making a last-minute squad change. With the IPL season set to begin soon, the team will hope its available pace attack can step up and fill the void left by Rana while they wait for clarity on Pathirana’s fitness.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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