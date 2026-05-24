Luvnith Sisodia Returns To KKR; Southpaw Wicketkeeper-Batter Replaces Injured Pathirana For Remainder Of IPL 2026

KKR signs Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana.
Sisodia comes in at a time when KKR are confirmed to miss the services of Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Sisodia will likely step in to stabilize the top order as KKR fights for a playoff spot in their final league match
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially signed wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The decision comes as a blow to KKR, who had invested a significant INR 18 crore in Pathirana during the auction. The young pacer’s 2026 campaign was marred by recurring fitness concerns. After missing the early part of the season due to a calf injury sustained during the T20 World Cup, Pathirana finally made his much-anticipated debut for the Knight Riders on May 16 against the Gujarat Titans.
Unfortunately, he bowled only 1.2 overs before suffering a hamstring injury, which has now officially ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.
Stepping in to bolster the squad, Luvnith Sisodia joins the franchise for INR 30 lakh. The 25-year-old Karnataka domestic player brings previous IPL experience to the table, having been part of both the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR setups in the past. Known for his versatility as a wicketkeeper-batter, Sisodia has 124 runs to his name across 15 T20 matches.
This latest roster change comes amid a challenging season for KKR, which has been defined by a series of unfortunate injury setbacks. Most notably, the team recently lost their leading run-scorer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was ruled out after sustaining a concussion and a finger fracture during a collision while attempting a catch against the Mumbai Indians on May 20.
With Raghuvanshi having contributed 422 runs in a standout season, his departure, coupled with Pathirana’s injury, has stretched the squad’s depth thin at a critical juncture.
The squad's depth has been tested repeatedly; key bowlers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were sidelined earlier in the campaign, significantly hampering the team's bowling plans. Furthermore, the team is currently battling through the final stages with Varun Chakravarthy playing through a nagging injury.
With Angkrish Raghuvanshi officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, KKR finds itself in a precarious position regarding both its top-order batting stability and wicketkeeping duties. The franchise is now expected to shuffle between the newly signed Luvnith Sisodia and rookie Tejasvi Dahiya to manage the gloves.
hile Dahiya earned his debut as a concussion substitute during the recent clash against the Mumbai Indians, the team management is weighing the tactical benefits of his explosive power-hitting against the more seasoned, versatile experience that Sisodia brings to the squad.
These developments arrive as the Knight Riders fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. With their campaign hanging by a thread, the inclusion of Sisodia adds necessary depth to the squad as KKR looks to fill the void left by Raghuvanshi and finish their league campaign on a high note in their final match against the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.