US Downs Iranian Drones In Strait Of Hormuz; India Protests Deaths Of Three Mariners

US forces said they shot down multiple Iranian drones targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
CentCom said maritime traffic remains unaffected and the trade corridor is open for transit.
India protested to the US after recent incidents involving US forces led to the deaths of three Indian mariners.
US forces have downed multiple one-way attack drones launched by Iran at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command said on Friday, adding that vessel traffic through the strategic waterway remains unaffected.
The interceptions come as the US continues to enforce a blockade against Iran in the Gulf, a campaign that has come under scrutiny after recent incidents involving US forces and commercial shipping left three Indian mariners dead. According to PTI, India has lodged a strong protest with Washington, arguing that the use of lethal force against commercial ships was not justified.
In a post on X late Friday evening, CentCom said Iran had launched drones in an attempt to strike commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
“Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the US Central Command said in a post on X late Friday evening.
CentCom said US forces downed all of them in recent hours and that traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded.
“The international trade corridor remains open for transit,” the CentCom said.
The command also said US forces continue to strictly enforce a blockade against Iran, redirecting 139 compliant commercial ships and disabling nine non-compliant ships.
According to PTI, at least three ships with Indian seafarers onboard have been targeted by US forces in the past week, resulting in the deaths of three mariners.
India lodged a strong protest with the US over the incidents, asserting that such lethal actions against commercial ships were not justified, PTI reported.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and lodged a strong protest regarding the US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners, reported PTI.
“Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” Jaishankar said about his phone conversation with Rubio.
(With inputs from PTI)