Israel Strikes Iran After Missile Attack; Trump Urges Netanyahu To Avoid Escalation

Israel launched strikes on military targets in Iran after Tehran fired ballistic missiles towards northern Israel.
Donald Trump reportedly urged Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate further and allow diplomacy more time.
Iran said the missile attack was a warning and threatened broader retaliation if Israeli strikes continue.
Hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles towards northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force carried out retaliatory strikes on what it described as “military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime” in western and central Iran.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes were conducted shortly after Iran’s missile attack, reigniting fears of a wider regional conflict despite ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the United States.
Fresh explosions were also reported in Beirut, while the United States Department of State issued a security alert warning American citizens in Jordan about missiles and drones reportedly passing through Jordanian airspace.
Trump Asked Netanyahu Not To Retaliate
According to an Axios report, US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran and instead allow more time for diplomacy.
The report, citing US and Israeli officials, said Trump told Netanyahu during a phone call that Washington was “close to doing something good in terms of a deal” with Iran.
Trump also told the Financial Times that Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept any agreement secured by the US through negotiations with Iran.
“I call the shots,” Trump reportedly said while referring to the ongoing diplomacy.
Iran Says Attack Was Warning To Israel
Iran launched ballistic missiles at northern Israel late Sunday, marking its first direct strike on Israel since the April ceasefire that paused the US-Israel conflict with Iran.
The Israeli military said its air defence systems intercepted the missiles and later announced that civilians could leave shelters.
Schools across Israel were ordered shut on Monday as a precautionary measure.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack and said it targeted the Ramat David Air Base near Haifa.
The IRGC described the strike as a “warning” and claimed the base had been used for operations against southern Lebanon and Beirut’s suburbs.
Iran also warned that any further Israeli attacks would trigger a broader response targeting both Israeli and American assets in the region.
Regional Tensions Continue To Rise
The latest exchange of attacks comes amid growing instability in the Middle East following months of fighting involving Israel, Iran and Iran-backed groups in Lebanon.
The Israeli military said it remained on “high alert” and warned that additional attacks were possible.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to preserve the fragile ceasefire and revive negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme remain ongoing.