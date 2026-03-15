Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

However, Loomer’s ideological rigidity faced a unique test in March 2026 when she arrived in New Delhi for a conclave. For years, she had weaponised her platform against the Indian diaspora, most famously tweeting in 2024 that a Kamala Harris-led White House would "smell like curry." Confronted by a hostile audience and resurfaced posts calling Indian immigrants "third-world invaders," Loomer delivered a rare, calculated apology. She claimed her past remarks were born of "love for her own country" rather than "hatred for Hindus," instead pitching a "civilizational triad" between the U.S., Israel, and India to combat global Islamic militancy. She even served as a messenger for President Trump, reading a statement in which he declared his "love for Modi." Yet, this diplomatic pivot had a sharp limit: she refused to apologize for her vitriolic campaign against H-1B visas, doubling down on her belief that Indian tech workers "exploit" American labour laws.