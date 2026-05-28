PM Should Have Sacked Pradhan For ‘Ruining The Future Of Lakhs Of Students’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have sacked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for failing to stop repeated paper leaks that have affected lakhs of students.
Gandhi accused Pradhan of “ruining the future” of students due to continuous scandals in NEET, UGC-NET and other competitive examinations.
The Congress leader demanded ministerial responsibility and accountability from the government over the ongoing crisis in the education system.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the central government, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have sacked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for “ruining the future of lakhs of students” due to repeated paper leaks and examination irregularities.
Addressing a public rally and posting on social media, Rahul Gandhi said the Education Minister has failed completely in his duties. “When lakhs of students are suffering because of paper leaks and scams, the PM should have taken strict action and removed the minister,” he said.
Gandhi highlighted the recent controversies surrounding NEET-UG, UGC-NET and other national-level examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He accused the government of shielding the minister despite widespread protests by students and parents across the country.
The former Congress president described the situation as a “complete failure” of the Modi government’s education policy. He claimed that the future of meritorious students is being destroyed due to systemic negligence and alleged corruption in the conduct of exams.
Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government immediately take responsibility and ensure strict action against those involved in the paper leaks. He also called for a complete overhaul of the examination system to restore the confidence of students.
The remarks come amid mounting pressure on the Education Ministry following multiple instances of question paper leaks and allegations of irregularities in the evaluation process. The opposition has been aggressively targeting the government on this issue, turning it into a major political debate.
The Union Education Ministry is yet to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack. The government has previously maintained that it is taking all necessary steps, including reforms in the NTA and strict action against those involved in malpractices.