Rahul Gandhi Demands Sacking Of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET Paper Leak

Summary of this article
Rahul Gandhi has demanded the immediate removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Congress leader called the leak a “national scandal” that has destroyed the future of lakhs of students and accused the government of turning education into a “scam factory.”
Rahul Gandhi has sought a Supreme Court-monitored investigation and a possible re-examination to restore fairness in the medical entrance test.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly demanded the immediate resignation and sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal that has rocked the country.
Speaking to the media and on social media, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of complete failure in conducting the prestigious medical entrance examination fairly. He claimed that the paper leak has destroyed the dreams of lakhs of honest students and eroded public trust in the examination system.
“NEET paper leak is a national scandal. How many more students’ futures will be ruined? Dharmendra Pradhan must be sacked immediately,” Rahul Gandhi said.
The demand comes after reports of widespread irregularities and a paper leak surfaced in the NEET-UG exam conducted recently. Several states have reported cases of cheating, impersonation, and leaked question papers being circulated before the exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Education Ministry have come under severe criticism from students, parents, and opposition parties.
Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the BJP-led central government has turned the education system into a “scam factory” and called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the entire NEET affair. He also demanded a re-examination to ensure justice for deserving candidates.
The Education Ministry has so far maintained that the examination was conducted smoothly in most centres and that strict action will be taken against those found involved in malpractices. However, opposition parties, including Congress, have intensified their attack, turning the NEET leak into a major political issue.
This is not the first time NEET has faced controversy. Similar allegations in previous years had also led to protests and legal battles.