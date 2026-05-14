Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s White House Visit

US President Donald Trump has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the White House on 24 September, following an invitation extended during their meeting, where both leaders exchanged remarks on bilateral ties.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, White House visit
Donald Trump Photo: Getty Images; Representative images
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump announced Xi Jinping will visit the White House on 24 September.

  • The invitation was extended during their meeting and included Madam Peng.

  • Both leaders exchanged remarks on US-China relations during the engagement.

US President Donald Trump has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the White House on September 24, following an invitation extended during their meeting.

According to PTI, the announcement was made during Trump’s speech at the meeting with Xi, where he referred to the planned reciprocal visit and the invitation to the Chinese leader and Madam Peng. PTI reported that the exchange formed part of remarks delivered in the course of the engagement between the two leaders.

“Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome, and tonight, it is my honour to extend an invitation to you, Madam Peng, to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it, and I'd now like to raise your glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people,” Trump said during his speech here during his meeting with Xi.

PTI reported that Trump continued his remarks by describing the nature of the engagement during the meeting.

“It's a very special relationship, and I want to thank you again. This has been an amazing time,” Trump said.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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